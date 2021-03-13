Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 183,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,604,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,299,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

NYSE DG opened at $187.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

