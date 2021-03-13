Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 637.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 136,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.82. 93,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,599. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

