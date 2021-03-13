Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.14. 4,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

