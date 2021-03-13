Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 662.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,538 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

NYSE BDJ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,421. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

