Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Diversified LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of USB traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.25. 86,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,684,063. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.