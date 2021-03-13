Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.08. 4,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,813. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

