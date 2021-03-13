Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $295.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.99. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $300.59.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

