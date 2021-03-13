Steven E. Wynne Sells 10,200 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00.

FLIR opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,268,000 after buying an additional 384,296 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $216,402,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,857,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,139,000 after buying an additional 277,660 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,263,000 after buying an additional 117,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 210,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.