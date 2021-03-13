Stephens Trims Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Target Price to $7.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $381.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,258,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 411.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

