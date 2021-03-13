Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $27.28. 43,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,174. Stellantis has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

