Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) to Issue $0.12 — Dividend

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1157 per share on Monday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.26. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLA. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.