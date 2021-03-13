Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$59.00 at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.66.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$49.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$23.34 and a 52 week high of C$50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

