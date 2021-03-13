Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STLJF. CIBC upped their target price on Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Stella-Jones stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

