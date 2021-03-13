Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

NYSE:DY traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $99.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,573. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $98.42.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.