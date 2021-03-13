Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $342.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.05. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

