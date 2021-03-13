Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $324.00. 133,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,416. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $276.34 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.