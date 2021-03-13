Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys 458 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 187,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 65.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.