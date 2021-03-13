Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 451 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 25.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $913,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.00 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

In related news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $208,588.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.