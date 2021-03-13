Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 237 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 158,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,075,000 after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 410,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $133.32 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average is $139.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $183.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

