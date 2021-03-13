Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,536. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

