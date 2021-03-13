State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $331,000 Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Ebix in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ebix by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ebix by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $925.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $64.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

In other news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

