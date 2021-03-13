State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $307,000 Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 534.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the third quarter worth about $257,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digimarc alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 32,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,678,437.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,198,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Chamness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $519,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,498. Company insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.