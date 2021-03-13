State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,004 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

