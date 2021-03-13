State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 37.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

TCRR opened at $27.66 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

