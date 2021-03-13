State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $220,727.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,539,974.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $1,093,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $99.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.97. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -144.81 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

