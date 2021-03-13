State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

