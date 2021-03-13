State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $218,000 in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $943,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $429,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,500 shares of company stock worth $9,239,785. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of XPEL opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

