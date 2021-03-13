State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $321,000 Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,925,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USNA stock opened at $95.25 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $102.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $42,604.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 329 shares in the company, valued at $32,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473 over the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.