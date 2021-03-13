State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $287,000 Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,474 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in The Aaron’s by 297.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Aaron’s by 27,526.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 156,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Aaron’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AAN opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $822.29 million and a P/E ratio of 12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $25.15.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About The Aaron's

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

