State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 258.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 688.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

