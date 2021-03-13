State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fluent were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Fluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.86 million, a P/E ratio of 166.04 and a beta of 3.04.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

