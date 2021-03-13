StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. 59,666 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 32,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.02.

About StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

