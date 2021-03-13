Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of SAGKF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. 5,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

