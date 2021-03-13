St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,070.62

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,070.62 ($13.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,257.50 ($16.43). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,248.50 ($16.31), with a volume of 1,349,851 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 968.89 ($12.66).

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The firm has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 25.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,201.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,071.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 38.49 ($0.50) dividend. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Paul Manduca acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, for a total transaction of £120,500 ($157,434.02). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 277,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total transaction of £3,227,050 ($4,216,161.48).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

