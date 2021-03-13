SSI Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SSI Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in salesforce.com by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Berry Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $212.28. 286,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.67. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,378,238. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

