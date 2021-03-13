SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 2,566 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 30.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $108,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Bank of America by 4.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Bank of America by 14.9% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 104,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,082,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $326.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

