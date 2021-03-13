SSI Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SSI Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.00. The company had a trading volume of 226,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,504. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $151.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

