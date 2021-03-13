SSI Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,527 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Shares of PH traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.86. 13,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,086. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.27 and its 200-day moving average is $251.19. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $313.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

