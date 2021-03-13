SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

