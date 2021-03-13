Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) will announce sales of $375.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $372.60 million to $378.40 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported sales of $258.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWH stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

