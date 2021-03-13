Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 119.67 ($1.56).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 163 ($2.13). The stock had a trading volume of 148,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,021. The firm has a market cap of £653.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.80 ($2.21). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 132.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

