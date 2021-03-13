Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) PT Raised to GBX 8,500

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 26.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,955.91 ($117.01).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPX opened at £116.20 ($151.82) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 7,562 ($98.80) and a 1-year high of £121.05 ($158.15). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £112.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is £111.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20. The stock has a market cap of £8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 51.14.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.