Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark upped their price target on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.90.

TOY opened at C$37.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.50. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$42.35.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

