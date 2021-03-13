SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.35. 1,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,232. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $90.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

