S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

SPGI stock opened at $345.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.93. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.