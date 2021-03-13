South32’s (SOUHY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. South32 has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. South32’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

