South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $361,360.00.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in South State by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after buying an additional 1,401,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,749,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,531,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,023,000 after buying an additional 325,688 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

