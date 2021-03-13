South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $361,360.00.
Shares of SSB stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.08.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in South State by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after buying an additional 1,401,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,749,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,531,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,023,000 after buying an additional 325,688 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
South State Company Profile
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.
