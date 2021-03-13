Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Source Capital accounts for 0.5% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.45% of Source Capital worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter worth $3,692,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SOR traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Source Capital Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

