Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.37. Sonim Technologies shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 143,271 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

SONM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 584,990 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $66.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.