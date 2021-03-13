Solstein Capital LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.69. 535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,702. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27.

